Risen Pharma Announces Initiation of Phase 2 Clinical Trial of RP902 for Mild Cognitive Impairment Due to Alzheimer’s Disease

SHANGHAI, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Risen Pharma, a clinical-stage biotech company focusing on the development and commercialization of high-need, patient-accessible therapeutics, today announced the initiation of a Phase 2 clinical study in China of RP902, an oral small-molecule drug developed to address significant unmet medical needs in patients with Alzheimer’s disease.

The Phase 2 clinical trial is a multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled phase study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of RP902 in the treatment of mild cognitive impairment (MCI) due to Alzheimer’s Disease. The primary endpoint is the change from baseline in the Clinical Dementia Rating Scale–Sum of Boxes (CDR-SB) score.

The study is co-led by Professor Yi Tang from Xuanwu Hospital affiliated to Capital Medical University, and Professor Yongjun Wang from Beijing Tiantan Hospital affiliated to Capital Medical University.

Alzheimer’s disease (AD) is a progressive neurodegenerative disorder affecting cognition and daily functioning. In China, the prevalence of Alzheimer’s disease among people aged 65 and above has reached 6.0%, with approximately 1 in every 17 individuals affected1, highlighting a significant unmet need for therapies with improved efficacy, safety, and patient adherence.

About RP902

RP902 is an oral small-molecule drug for AD, targeting patients with mild cognitive impairment (MCI) due to Alzheimer’s disease who are apolipoprotein E ε4 (ApoE ε4) carriers, with the potential to become a first-in-class disease-modifying therapy. ApoE ε4 carriers typically experience earlier disease onset and faster progression, with limited treatment options currently available.

Preclinical studies of RP902 have demonstrated it significantly inhibits neurotoxic Aβ oligomers and improves cognitive function. RP902 has completed Phase 1 clinical trials with favorable safety and tolerability and has initiated Phase 2 clinical studies (NCT07579884).

Compared with existing therapies, RP902 has the potential to delay disease progression, with a favorable safety profile and the convenience of oral administration, offering a differentiated treatment option for Alzheimer’s disease patients carrying the ApoE ε4 allele.

About Risen (Shanghai) Pharma Tech Co., Ltd.

Risen Pharma is an internationally competitive clinical-stage biotech company focusing on developing and commercializing highly-needed, patient-accessible therapeutics. The company’s integrated capabilities cover all stages of drug development, including lead identification and optimization, preclinical evaluation, clinical development, and commercialization. Risen specializes in neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s, leveraging small molecules, PROTACs, and siRNA technologies to develop a comprehensive therapeutic platform encompassing prevention through treatment. Based on strong in-house R&D capabilities, the company has advanced over 20 innovative drug candidates and built a differentiated pipeline in degenerative and metabolic diseases, autoimmune diseases, cancers, and infectious diseases.

Media Contact

Company Name: Risen (Shanghai) Pharma Tech Co., Ltd.

Contact Person: Wenbing Yu

Email: wenbing.yu@risen-group.com

Website: http://www.risen-pharma.com/

References

LI, Y. F., & JI, Y. (2026). Consensus on diagnostic criteria for Alzheimer’s disease. Chinese Journal of Contemporary Neurology & Neurosurgery, 26(2).

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