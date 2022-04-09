Royal Chartered Insurance Increases the Quality of its Services by Adding ISO 9001 QMS

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / April 8, 2022 / Mr. Benjamin Eber, Director of Royal Chartered Insurance, announced today that the company has received ISO 9001:2015 certification for the scope of insurance and re-insurance.

ISO 9001 sets out the criteria for a quality management system and is the only standard in the family that can be certified to. It can be used by any organization, large or small, regardless of its field of activity. In fact, there are over one million companies and organizations in over 170 countries certified to ISO 9001.

This standard is based on a number of quality management principles including a strong customer focus, the motivation and implication of top management, the process approach, and continual improvement. These principles are explained in more detail in ISO’s quality management principles. Using ISO 9001 helps ensure that customers get consistent, good quality products and services, which in turn brings many business benefits.

Mr. Benjamin Eber, said: “We are proud of this important and clear development in the company’s exceptional performance in the previous period, especially during the Corona pandemic period, in which Royal Chartered Insurance proved its durability by maintaining its obligations for all insurance policies without exception, at a time when competing companies suffered due to the unusual situation that everyone went through.”

Royal Chartered Insurance works with local and sovereign governments, regulated utilities, and private-sector developers and operators, along with their bankers and advisors, to reduce the medium- and long-term funding cost of essential projects and services in countries with investment-grade sovereign ratings.

IORC Export & Credit Insurance Corporation fully acquired Royal Chartered Insurance in January 2021 which turned it into a fully-fledged insurance company

Mr. Benjamin Eber, Director of Royal Chartered Insurance, concluded this statement by saying “We are very grateful for the unparalleled support provided by our parent company at all levels, which led to the company’s ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System certification”.

CONTACT RCI:

Division of Royal Chartered Insurance Limited

IORC Export and Credit Insurance Corporation

Suite 1019, BP 303

Palace Pangahari, Mutsamudu

The autonomous Island of Anjouan

Website: royalchartered.com

SOURCE: Royal Chartered Insurance