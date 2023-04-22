Russia Expels 20 German Diplomats

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the expulsion of at least 20 German diplomats from Moscow in response to the expelling of employees of Russian diplomatic missions from Germany.In a TV interview, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Ma…

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the expulsion of at least 20 German diplomats from Moscow in response to the expelling of employees of Russian diplomatic missions from Germany.

In a TV interview, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Russia is expelling at least 20 German diplomats from Moscow.

"The German authorities have decided on yet another mass expulsion of employees of Russian diplomatic missions in Germany. We strongly condemn these actions of Berlin, which continues to defiantly destroy the entire array of Russian-German relations," the ministry said in a statement.

Source: Qatar News Agency