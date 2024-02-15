Russia probing claims Kiev conducted Western-sponsored experiments on babies in Mariupol

MOSCOW, Russia is looking into reports saying that the Ukrainian authorities used babies in a hospital in Mariupol as guinea pigs for Western pharmaceutical companies, the Russian foreign ministry's official spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Wednesday. 'Indeed, we saw these reports. This information is shocking and is now being verified. And I don't even want to speculate on the subject until we receive credible data from experts, so as to prevent accusations of circulating unverified information,' the Russian diplomat said. She added that Moscow had informed the global community about US biological labs operating all over the world, and about Western countries using Ukraine as a testing ground for all sorts of experiments. These tests include 'pharmaceuticals and biopharmaceuticals,' along with 'weapons that are being tested literally on members of the Ukrainian armed forces,' Zakharova continued. 'Let's wait for official evidence, but it will come as no surprise to me if this information is officiall y confirmed,' the spokeswoman said. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency