Russian air defenses shot down three Ukrainian drones southwestern Russia

Moscow, Russian air defenses shot down three Ukrainian drones over Bryansk Oblast province, southwestern Russia. 'On Monday night, Russian air defenses thwarted an attempt by Kiev regime to carry out terrorist attacks using three drones, as they downed them over Bryansk province, southwestern Russia', Russian Defense ministry said in a statement. On almost daily basis, Ukrainian forces, target civilian facilities in the border areas with Russia with drones, missiles and artillery shells. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency

