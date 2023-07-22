The Director of the press center for the Russian “Vostok” forces, Oleg Chekhov, announced the destruction of 10 gatherings of Kiev forces on the Zaporozhye axis by the Russian Air Force.Chekhov said in a press statement: “The warplanes targeted more th…

The Director of the press center for the Russian "Vostok" forces, Oleg Chekhov, announced the destruction of 10 gatherings of Kiev forces on the Zaporozhye axis by the Russian Air Force.

Chekhov said in a press statement: "The warplanes targeted more than 10 gathering points of Ukrainian manpower and weapons in the areas of Pyatikhatki, Rabotino, and Priutnoye" in Zaporozhye province.

He pointed out that the artillery succeeded in thwarting the attempt of the Ukrainian forces to conduct a rotation operation with the militants in the town of Mirny, and repelled a Ukrainian attack near the city of Robotino.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency