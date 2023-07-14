Russian defense: 13 breaches by the US coalition observed over the past 24 hours

Russian Defense Ministry announced that 13 breaches were recorded in al-Tanf region in Syria by the US-led coalition’s fighter jets during the past 24 hours, which posed a direct threat to civil flights.Deputy commander of the Russian Coordination Cen…

Russian Defense Ministry announced that 13 breaches were recorded in al-Tanf region in Syria by the US-led coalition’s fighter jets during the past 24 hours, which posed a direct threat to civil flights.

Deputy commander of the Russian Coordination Center in Hmeimeim, Oleg Gurinov, said in a press statement that the US-led coalition violated the airspace in al-Tanf region (on the Syrian-Jordanian border), through which international airlines pass, as ten violations of the Syrian airspace were recorded by two F-15 fighter jets, three pairs of F-16 fighters, and two pairs of Rafale fighter jets.

“On July 12th, the international coalition forces carried out exercises using air defense systems in al-Tanf region in southern Syria, which created dangerous preconditions for air accidents and endangered the civilian flights that perform regular flights over the region”, Russian military official added.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency