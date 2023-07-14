Hungarian mission accomplishes restoration works at Krak des Chevaliers

Hungarian archeological mission accomplished the restoration work of the frescoes in the church tower at Krak des Chevaliers, completed historical and archaeological studies about the castle, and examined the damages caused by the earthquake last Febr…

Hungarian archeological mission accomplished the restoration work of the frescoes in the church tower at Krak des Chevaliers, completed historical and archaeological studies about the castle, and examined the damages caused by the earthquake last February.

The director of the castle, Eng. Hazem Hanna said in a statement to SANA reporter the mission was briefed, during its presence since last June, on the works that have been accomplished since the beginning of this year, which included the restoration of the main façade overlooking the trench of King al-Zahir Baybars Tower and its main gate, the restoration of the collapsed part of its vault and the staircase block leading to its roof.

In addition to the restoration of the staircase block and the modular vault of the Sultan Qalawun Tower, with the hallway hole behind it and its gate.

He pointed out that the restoration work included the damaged areas of the Mamluk western portico façade and the damaged northern curtain located north of the church tower, in addition to installing wooden doors and windows for the Church Tower.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency