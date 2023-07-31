The Prime Minister and MPs for the National Union discuss a number of files

Prime Minister Muhammad Shiaa Al-Sudani and a number of MPs of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan discussed today, Monday, three files.A statement by his media office stated: “Al-Sudani received, this evening, a number of members of the House of Represe…

A statement by his media office stated: "Al-Sudani received, this evening, a number of members of the House of Representatives representing the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, indicating that the meeting discussed the overall general conditions in the country, and the continuous government plans to develop the economic and service reality for citizens, which are integrated with the efforts of the House of Representatives in Supporting the government to implement its priorities included in the government program.

According to the statement, the meeting witnessed a discussion of the ongoing preparations for holding the elections for the Parliament of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, and the importance of providing the necessary atmosphere to ensure their success, and to achieve broad participation in them.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency