Russian Orthodox Women’s Union delegation visits Our Lady of Saydnaya Monastery

A delegation from the Russian Orthodox Women’s Union visited the Monastery of Our Lady of Saydnaya in the countryside of Damascus and provided food and stationery assistance to orphaned children.

Mother Febronia Nabhan, head of the Patriarchal Monastery of Our Lady of Saydnaya, affirmed, in a statement to SANA reporter, the importance of strengthening the relations between the two Orthodox churches in Syria and Russia, hailing the assistance provided by the Russian ecclesiastical and popular institutions to the Syrian people.

In turn, members of the Russian delegation expressed their wishes that security and stability would return to all Syrian lands and that the Syrian people would eradicate all remnants of terrorism.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency