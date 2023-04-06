Sabbagh: Syria open to Parliamentary relations with Chile

Speaker of the People’s Assembly Hammoudeh Sabbagh called for reactivating the parliamentary relations with Chile in a way that serve the interests of both countries.Sabbagh affirmed that it is the policy of Syria to deepen contacts with all nations of…

Sabbagh affirmed that it is the policy of Syria to deepen contacts with all nations of the world, those maintain Syria’s national principles and sovereignty.

Speaker of the People’s Assembly made his remarks upon meeting Jose Patricio Brik , Chargé d’Affaires of the Chilean Embassy in Syria, adding that the Assembly is setting up Syria-Chile friendship association, comprising a number of the members, and leveraging its role to promote bilateral relations at all levels.

Chargé d’Affaires of the Chilean Embassy, for his part, underscored the importance of developing cooperation between the two countries in all fields- the parliamentary, cultural, educational, health and trade ones.

He also referred to Chile’s participation in the upcoming Damascus International Fair and the reinvigoration of economic relations with the Syrian side in terms of trade exchange to actively implement joint projects of economic advantage for both countries.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency