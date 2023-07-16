Sabbagh to Mediterranean Parliament Delegation : Necessity of enhancing joint action between parliaments

Speaker of People’s Assembly, Hammoudeh Sabbagh met Sunday a delegation from Mediterranean Parliament, headed by Mohamed Abul-Enein, Honorary President of Parliament and Deputy Speaker of Egyptian Parliament.Sabbagh underlined the importance of the Me…

Speaker of People’s Assembly, Hammoudeh Sabbagh met Sunday a delegation from Mediterranean Parliament, headed by Mohamed Abul-Enein, Honorary President of Parliament and Deputy Speaker of Egyptian Parliament.

Sabbagh underlined the importance of the Mediterranean Parliament’s role in closing views between parliaments, and contributing to conveying the true situation of what is happening in Syria to the rest of the world’s parliaments.

He added that the parliament is keenness to participate in international parliamentary conferences, and to coordinate joint action to serve peoples of the region and the world.

The speaker reviewed with the delegation the terrorist war that Syria had been exposed to during the past years, the aim of which was to divide Syria and control its capabilities, pointing out that US occupation stole resources of the eastern region of Syria, Turkish occupation cut off drinking water for more than a million citizens in Hasaka. , Israeli occupation targeted civilians and infrastructure in Syria.

Abul-Enein, in his turn, stressed the importance of conveying the Syrian people suffering from the effects of economic sanctions to world via Mediterranean Parliament , praising the steadfastness of Syrian people who have contributed to preserving a united and strong Syria.

Meanwhile, the delegation members affirmed their support for Syria in the war on terrorism, noting that role of parliamentary diplomacy is significant in strengthening relations between countries, in addition to importance of Syria’s participation in the upcoming meetings of the Mediterranean Parliament.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency