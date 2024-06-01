On World No Tobacco Day, here are the health risks associated with it

Together - On May 31 of each year, the world celebrates World No Tobacco Day, which aims to raise public awareness about the health risks associated with smoking. Dr. Anton Cazenov, a pulmonologist, points out that according to statistics, smoking is the cause of 15 percent of all deaths in the world. The consequences of smoking do not appear immediately, but can cause serious diseases. They include the development of tumors at any age, damage to the heart, blood vessels and respiratory system, and increased risks of coronary heart disease, stroke, peripheral vascular disease, cerebrovascular disease, and bronchitis. The risk of blood clots and infertility also increases, and there is a noticeable deterioration in the general condition of the body, health and appearance. According to him, cigarettes not only harm the smoker himself, but also harm the people around him. Because passive smoking has a slow but significant harmful effect on the human body. He says: 'Currently, electronic cigarettes have become more popular. There is a widespread belief in society that they are safer, unlike traditional cigarettes. Some people also try to quit smoking using electronic cigarettes, but in reality this is a wrong idea. Because electronic cigarettes are not a substitute for cigarettes.' Smoking traditional cigarettes also causes serious diseases and does not rule out addiction to nicotine. In addition to the above, the use of one device by several people increases the risk of spreading infection.' Source: Maan News Agency