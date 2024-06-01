A new factor in the development of depression

Together - It became clear to researchers from Yale University that physical weakness may increase the risk of depression in middle-aged people. Nature Communications magazine indicates that, according to researchers, the possibility of this disorder increasing not only under conditions of complete weakness, but some of its signs appear in weight loss, for example. This study included more than 350,000 people aged 37-73 years, during which the researchers relied on information they obtained from the British Biobank, which is considered the largest collection of biological samples. The researchers divided the study participants into three groups according to the initial assessment of their health condition. The first group included healthy people, the second included people with one or two indicators of physical weakness, and the third included volunteers with three or more indicators. Researchers point out that physical weakness is characterized by five indicators: weight loss, fatigue, muscle weakness, l ack of physical activity, and slow walking speed. After the scientists obtained the necessary information about the participants' health, they began a phase of monitoring them over the next 12 years, during which the researchers recorded more and more cases of depression. It became clear to the researchers that people with one (or more) and three (or more) indicators of physical frailty were 1.6 and 3.2 times more likely to develop depression, respectively, compared to healthy participants. This association was more pronounced in men and middle-aged people, that is, those under 65 years of age. Scientists believe that physiological changes in the body caused by physical weakness can provoke inflammation in the brain, creating the conditions for the development of depression. Source: Maan News Agency