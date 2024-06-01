8 daily habits that will keep your mind sharp until old age

TOGETHER- Maintaining mental sharpness as you age is about making daily habits and healthy lifestyle choices. Some people can remain mentally alert into their 70s, 80s and beyond as a result of following a daily routine that helps them stay alert. Below are 8 habits that can become key elements in a daily routine that maintains mental activity in the seventies and beyond, according to what was published by the Global English Editing website. 1. Physical activity Regular physical activity is one of the most common habits among people who maintain their mental sharpness in their 70s and beyond. Exercise also helps maintain physical fitness, in addition to directly affecting brain health. Exercise increases blood flow to the brain, which helps support cognitive functions. The brain releases chemicals that enhance the mood and make the person feel more relaxed. 2. Lifelong learning Another habit observed in people who remain mentally alert is a commitment to lifelong learning. Lifelong learning activiti es include reading, participating in book clubs, participating in seminars and lectures, and even enrolling in online courses. Continuous learning stimulates the mind and makes one's life enjoyable and boredom-free. 3. Healthy diet In addition, some foods enhance brain health. A Mediterranean diet, rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, olive oil and lean protein, is associated with a lower risk of cognitive decline. And incorporating more brain-boosting foods like blueberries, broccoli, pumpkin seeds and dark chocolate into daily meals can make a big difference. 4. Regular social interaction In parallel, remaining socially active is another habit for those who remain mentally sharp in their later years, because humans are social creatures and their brains thrive through interactions with others. Whether it's catching up with friends for coffee, participating in group activities, or just chatting with neighbors, regular social interaction stimulates the brain and keeps a person mentally engaged. On the other hand, isolation can have a detrimental effect on mental and physical health. 5. Adequate sleep Meanwhile, getting a good night's sleep isn't just about feeling refreshed in the morning. It plays a crucial role in a person's cognitive health as well. During sleep, the brain works to consolidate memories and get rid of waste. 6. Mindfulness and meditation In today's fast-paced world, it is easy to get caught up in the hustle and bustle and forget to make time for yourself. But those who remain mentally alert as they age often practice mindfulness or meditation. These practices help reduce stress, enhance focus, and promote a sense of peace and well-being. 7. Cognitive exercises Just as physical exercise is important for maintaining a healthy body, cognitive exercise is essential for a healthy brain. It can simply be done by solving crosswords or puzzles. Cognitive exercises such as puzzles, board games, or learning a new language challenge the brain and keep it active. They help build menta l resilience and keep cognitive decline at bay. 8. Positive attitude Perhaps the most important habit of all is maintaining a positive attitude. Those who remain mentally alert into their golden years often have an optimistic outlook on life. A positive attitude helps you deal better with stressful situations, reduces the risk of physical health problems, and contributes to prolonging life. Source: Maan News Agency