Sahm, Top Trading App in KSA, Launches Extensive Promotional Campaign

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 29 April 2024 – Sahm, the all-in-one trading app licensed by the Saudi Arabian Capital Market Authority (CMA), is excited to announce its largest promotional campaign to date. Users who open an account during the event will receive lifelong commission-free trading for the Saudi Market and claim free Snapchat shares upon depositing a specified amount.



Sahm is powered by Sahm Capital Financial Company (formerly known as VCFC), which operates in activities related to dealing, custody, and advisory services in securities, under the license granted by the CMA, number (22251-25) issued on October 19, 2022. The app simplifies trading for investors of all skill levels, seamlessly integrating Saudi and U.S. shares, real-time data, robust analysis, various education courses and breaking news.



In addition to the lifelong commission-free trading of Saudi stock, users who deposit SAR 5,000 will receive free Snap Inc. shares worth approximately $50. Furthermore, users who open an account during the event will also receive free real-time U.S. quotes for one year.



Since its launch in December 2023, Sahm app has quickly become one of the most popular stock trading platforms in KSA, ranking in the Top 3 financial apps in both the App Store and Google Play. Sahm app distinguishes itself as the first app in KSA to offer one-click quick switching between Saudi and U.S. stock accounts in real time for both trading and currency conversion. Additionally, the app enables users to create Conditional Orders, a sophisticated and powerful trading tool previously only available on professional trading desks.



To take advantage of this limited-time offer, visit https://www.sahmcapital.com/activitiesr/pre-activity-new?urlType=1&activityId=74&_scnl=1110844&lang=en-US and open an account to claim rewards.

About Sahm Capital:

Registered in Riyadh, Sahm Capital (formerly known as VCFC) is a joint venture company of Valuable Capital Group Ltd and eWTP Arabia Capital. In October 2023, Sahm Capital received final approval from the Capital Market Authority (CMA) to conduct Dealing, Advising, and Custody services in KSA, making it the first international online brokerage firm to provide online brokerage services in KSA. The company is also a registered member of the Saudi Stock Exchange, Tadawul, as well as its affiliates, the Securities Depository Center Company (Edaa) and the Securities Clearing Center Company (Muqassa). For more information about Sahm, please visit: https://www.sahmcapital.com/