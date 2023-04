Saudi citizens and nationals of several countries, including diplomats and international officials, who were evacuated from Sudan, arrived in the Saudi city of Jeddah in an evacuation operation carried out by the Royal Saudi Navy with the support of va…

Saudi citizens and nationals of several countries, including diplomats and international officials, who were evacuated from Sudan, arrived in the Saudi city of Jeddah in an evacuation operation carried out by the Royal Saudi Navy with the support of various branches of the armed forces.

The number of evacuated Saudi citizens reached 91, while the number of evacuated people from other countries reached 66, Saudi Arabia's SPA reported on Saturday.

Source: Qatar News Agency