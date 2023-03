Bahrain’s moon-sighting panel will meet on Tuesday, March 21, to receive testimonies regarding the advent of the holy month of Ramadan.The Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (SCIA) said the panel will convene at its meetings hall on Tuesday evening.It…

Bahrain’s moon-sighting panel will meet on Tuesday, March 21, to receive testimonies regarding the advent of the holy month of Ramadan.

The Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (SCIA) said the panel will convene at its meetings hall on Tuesday evening.

It urged the public to take part in the moon sighting efforts and report their testimonies.

Source: Bahrain News Agency