Second phase of restoring Syrian artifacts affected by terrorism begins, in cooperation with Oman

Damascus, The second phase of restoring the Syrian artifacts affected by the terrorist war on Syria began, in cooperation between the Syrian Ministry of Culture, the General Directorate for Antiquities and Museums (DGAM), and Oman National Museum. Head of the General Directorate for Antiquities and Museums, Mohammed Nazeer Awad said that agreement signed with Oman National Museum included the number of the Syrian artifacts and how to ship them to Sultanate of Oman to be restored and then displayed in Oman National Museum so that its visitors from all over the world could learn about Syrian civilization, its heritage and originality. Awad added that restoration of the artifacts came as part of the cooperation agreement between Syria and Oman, including restoring museums, the historical buildings and the artifacts, the last of which are the restoration of the buildings of Aleppo Citadel which was damaged in the earthquake hit the country last February. Awad said that the Oman National Museum has a laboratory for restoring various types and sizes of the large stone pieces and has recourse to experts in this field, including the Russian experts from Hermitage Museum. Russian media quoted the Secretary-General of the Omani National Museum, Jamal bin Hassan Al Moosawi as saying that 207 Syrian artifacts were restored in 2021 and 2022 in Muscat, and this year the museum will begin to restore about 200 to 300 ones and that will take two years with the participation of the Russian experts. These joint efforts will contribute to enhancing the cultural and historical awareness of society, and reviving historical sites to enhance their role as important sources of research, learning, and cultural interaction. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency