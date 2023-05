HE Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi met on Sunday with HE Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations for Safety and Security Gilles Michaud, who is currently visiting the country.During the meeting…

HE Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi met on Sunday with HE Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations for Safety and Security Gilles Michaud, who is currently visiting the country.

During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the State of Qatar and the United Nations.

Source: Qatar News Agency