Settlers fence lands in the northern Jordan Valley

Today, Friday, settlers fenced off areas of pastoral land in the northern Jordan Valley, in preparation for seizing it.

Human rights activist Arif Daraghmeh said that settlers began fencing off lands south of the Ain al-Hilweh community in the Jordan Valley, along a length of 3 kilometers, since the morning hours.

It is noteworthy that the settlers have worked to fence pastoral areas in many areas of the Jordan Valley since the beginning of this year, thus seizing thousands of grazing acres

Source: Maan News Agency