Seven paramedics martyred in ‘Israeli’ airstrike on al-Habbariyeh, southern Lebanon

Beirut, 7 paramedics were martyred on Tuesday in a hostile Israeli airstrike that targeted an emergency center in the village of al- Habbariyeh, southern Lebanon. 'A raid targeted a building in Habbariyeh used by the Emergency and Relief Service, which is under its supervision,' Lebanese media outlets quoted Lebanese Emergency Center as saying in a statement. The statement added 'We consider this attack to be a heinous crime by all standards, and a flagrant violation of international laws and conventions, and the perpetrator of this crime bears full responsibility' Lebanese media quoted Lebanese Ambulance Association as saying in a statement. For his part, an official in the association said: 'More than ten paramedics were at the emergency center when it was targeted,' noting that bodies were recovered from under the rubble. Israeli enemy continues its attacks on different Lebanese regions, resulting in hundreds of martyrs and wounded, in addition to the destruction of dozens of homes and causing severe d amage to infrastructure. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency