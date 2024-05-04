Several Wounded in Russian Drone Strikes on Ukraine

Kyiv, At least six people were injured in overnight Russian drone strikes on the Kharkiv and Dnipro regions of Ukraine. In a statement, the Ukrainian Air Force announced that Moscow launched 13 drones targeting the northeastern and central regions of the country, confirming that all drones were shot down. On Telegram, Kharkiv regional governor Oleh Syniehubov reported that the wreckage of the downed drones hit civilian targets in the area, injuring four people and setting an administrative building on fire. Dnipropetrovsk regional governor Serhiy Lysak also announced that two people were injured in the Russian attack, noting that a critical infrastructure facility and three houses were damaged. Moscow and Kyiv regularly exchange drone strikes as part of the ongoing conflict between the two sides, with no apparent resolution in sight. Source: Qatar News Agency