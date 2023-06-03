Shaikha Hessa Girls School hosts 16th graduation ceremony

Shaikha Hessa Girls Schools hosted its sixteenth graduation ceremony. The 2023 batch included forty-two students who graduated with a high school diploma and an International Baccalaureate diploma.Her Royal Highness Princess Sabeeka bint Ibrahim Al Kha…

Shaikha Hessa Girls Schools hosted its sixteenth graduation ceremony. The 2023 batch included forty-two students who graduated with a high school diploma and an International Baccalaureate diploma.

Her Royal Highness Princess Sabeeka bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa, Wife of His Majesty the King and Supreme Council of Women (SCW) President, deputized SCW member and Injaz Bahrain Chairperson Her Highness Shaikha Hessa bint Khalifa Al Khalifa to attend the graduation ceremony.

Shaikha Hessa Girls Schools Chairman Shaikh Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Khalifa expressed thanks and gratitude to HRH Princess Sabeeka bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa,

He appreciated the presence of Her Highness Shaikha Hessa bint Khalifa Al Khalifa for attending the ceremony and distributing certificates to the graduates.

He also praised the school's efforts in efficiently managing the educational operation and providing premium services, while keeping abreast of technological developments, in a way that serves the students' interest and ensures the sustainability of education.

He hailed the school personnel, led by principal Samia Abdul Razzaq Al-Kooheji, extending congratulations to the students and parents for their success and their excellent results.

During the ceremony, Shaikha Hala bint Ali bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, a graduate of the Shaikha Hessa School for Girls, class of 2008 and a lecturer at the Bahrain Teachers College, delivered a speech as the guest of honor.

The ceremony which was held at the Four Seasons Hotel was attended by guests, officials, parents, the school's administrative and educational staff bodies, and members of the Board of Directors.

During the ceremony, the outstanding graduates delivered speeches, expressing their joy, gratitude, loyalty and hope.

Source: Bahrain News Agency