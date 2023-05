Ali bin Saleh Al Saleh, Shura Council Chairman sent a cable of congratulations on Jordan’s Independence Day to Faisal Akef Al-Fayez, President of the Jordanian Senate and Jordan’s Lower House Speaker Ahmed Safadi.Al Saleh wished Jordan and its people …

Ali bin Saleh Al Saleh, Shura Council Chairman sent a cable of congratulations on Jordan’s Independence Day to Faisal Akef Al-Fayez, President of the Jordanian Senate and Jordan’s Lower House Speaker Ahmed Safadi.

Al Saleh wished Jordan and its people further growth and prosperity under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II Ibn Al Hussein of Jordan.

He sent a similar cable to Jordanian Ambassador to Bahrain, Rami Warikat Al Adwan.

Source: Bahrain News Agency