Speaker marks GCC founding anniversary

Speaker Ahmed bin Salman Al Musallam congratulated Jassem Mohamed Albudaiwi, Secretary General of the GCC, on the 42nd founding anniversary of the GCC.He affirmed that Bahrain, under the leadership of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, firmly …

Speaker Ahmed bin Salman Al Musallam congratulated Jassem Mohamed Albudaiwi, Secretary General of the GCC, on the 42nd founding anniversary of the GCC.

He affirmed that Bahrain, under the leadership of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, firmly believes in the importance of the GCC’s role and its continuous contributions for the benefit of the GCC countries and peoples.

He stressed the Council of Representatives’ keenness to strengthen joint GCC work, as one of the priorities of the parliament, to achieve the objectives of the GCC council of further progress, security and stability in the region.

The Speaker praised the efforts of the General Secretariat of the GCC, and wished many happy returns for their Majesties and Highnesses, the leaders of the GCC countries and further progress and prosperity to their people.

Source: Bahrain News Agency