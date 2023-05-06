Shura Council Chairman praises the national press

Shura Council Chairman Ali bin Saleh Al Saleh hailed the role of the national press in highlighting Bahrain’s development achievements, led by His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.Al Saleh hailed the national press strides, spanning eight decades…

Shura Council Chairman Ali bin Saleh Al Saleh hailed the role of the national press in highlighting Bahrain’s development achievements, led by His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

Al Saleh hailed the national press strides, spanning eight decades, lauding the role of the fourth estate in reinforcing freedom of opinion and expression, in light of the reform project which was launched by HM the King.

“The press contributes to highlighting national achievements and the Government’s programmes and initiatives, led His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister”, he said.

In a statement marking Bahrain Press Day, annually observed on May 7, he commended journalists and media staff, who build on generations’ achievements and contribute to supporting the national press.

Bahrain Press Day is an opportunity to value the efforts of the press and media community, and their contributions to promoting freedom of opinion and expression”, he said.

He urged the press and media to make more efforts to bolster respect of human rights, consolidate Bahrain’s longstanding heritage that lays the foundations for coexistence, tolerance, peace and mutual respect between people and religions.

Source: Bahrain News Agency