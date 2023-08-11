Singapore Prime Minister, China Foreign Minister Discuss Bilateral Relations

Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong met here on Friday with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.The two sides discussed China-Singapore relations in addition to a host of issues of common concern. They also pledged to enhance aspects of partnershi…

Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong met here on Friday with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

The two sides discussed China-Singapore relations in addition to a host of issues of common concern. They also pledged to enhance aspects of partnership and cooperation between the two countries in all fields, stressing the convergence of their views on many regional and international issues.

The Chinese Foreign Minister arrived in Singapore Thursday on a tour that also includes Malaysia and Cambodia.

Source: Qatar News Agency