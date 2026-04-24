Smart Launch in Cairo, Light Luxury Leading the Way: Kaiyi X7 Hybrid Officially Launches in Egypt

YIBIN, China, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — On April 14, KAIYI Auto held a grand launch event in Cairo for the KAIYI X7 Hybrid, a stylish intelligent hybrid 7-seater SUV created for the global market. This launch is a key move in KAIYI’s globalization strategy in the Middle East and North Africa, showing its firm resolve to transform from a traditional mass brand into a trustworthy, technology-driven pioneer brand.

As a flagship model designed for the Middle East and North Africa, the KAIYI X7 Hybrid meets Egyptian consumers’ core demands for high quality, large space and low energy consumption with international standards and strict quality control. Optimized for Egypt’s high temperatures and complex road conditions, it enhances heat dissipation and chassis stability, performing well in both urban commuting and long-distance travel. It marks an important milestone in KAIYI’s global layout, strengthening its presence in the region, supporting its “global products + localized operations” strategy, and bringing a premium travel choice to Egyptian families.

Kaiyi Launch in Cairo

With three core values of elegant design, flexible spaciousness and intelligent hybrid efficiency, it sets a new benchmark for mid-size hybrid SUVs. It features light-luxury styling with a digital front face and intelligent lighting, combining high recognition, durability and comfort. Its class-leading 5+2 seating fits family and group travel, paired with an intelligent cockpit and full safety setups. The hybrid system delivers over 1,200km of combined range, 0–100km/h in 7.9 seconds, and supports external discharge, balancing power, fuel economy and practicality.

The launch event was a great success. Witnessed by dealers, partners and media, the KAIYI X7 Hybrid and E5 sedan officially entered Egypt. Praised as a “green pioneer”, the X7 Hybrid stands out for its design, space and hybrid technology, satisfying daily and long-distance travel with eco-friendly efficiency. The E5 sedan is a reliable family companion with a comfortable interior and easy operation. Both models have passed strict desert tests and adapt well to high temperatures and sandstorms.

After Uzbekistan, Egypt is the second global market for the X7 Hybrid. KAIYI will increase R&D and localization investment, launch more market-adapted models, and improve its after-sales network to provide reliable services for users and lead the intelligent hybrid mobility trend in Egypt.

Media Contact:

Wang Hanlu, Senior Brand Manager

Email: wanghanlu@newcowin.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e1d3fd28-7a6f-4ccd-a260-98b128965f79

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