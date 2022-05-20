Soccer: Stuttgart’s Ito gets 1st Japan call-up for June matches

Published by

Kyodo News

Stuttgart defender Hiroki Ito earned his first national team call-up Friday as Japan manager Hajime Moriyasu named a 28-man squad for four home international matches in June. New Europa League winner Daichi Kamada of Eintracht Frankfurt gets a recall alongside AZ Alkmaar defender Yukinari Sugawara and Sanfrecce Hiroshima goalkeeper Keisuke Osako, while Vissel Kobe forward Yuya Osako missed out as he is not fully fit. “We hope to raise our level in order to be confident facing any country,” said Moriyasu as he prepares his team for the World Cup starting in November in Qatar, where Japan will f…

