Sojern and Roiback Partner to Help Hoteliers Increase Direct Bookings and Profitability

The partnership empowers hoteliers to reach their customers across multichannel media solutions, increasing direct sales and profitability. With Sojern, Roiback enhances its own digital marketing agency specialised in hospitality, providing its clients a smart advertising platform built specifically for travel marketers.

Sojern and Roiback will focus efforts on the Middle East and Asia Pacific, Iberia and Latin America regions.

“As travel emerges from global lockdowns and cross-border restrictions, we couldn’t be happier to launch another impactful partnership with a market leader in the direct booking space. We look forward to delivering best-in-class strategies and products for our shared customers,” said Josh Beckwith, senior director, Sojern.

Roiback is a global powerhouse in travel technology. For five consecutive years has won the World Travel Awards as ‘ Europe’s Best Hotel Reservation Solution Provider ‘ and is nominated for the “World’s Best Hotel Booking Solutions Provider” at the upcoming 2021 World Travel Tech Awards.

“Hospitality marketing is a challenging space, with ever-increasing channels and solutions. At Roiback we have a Digital Marketing agency specialised in hospitality, and with this partnership we look to further enhance it. Our hotel clients will benefit from access to simple and effective solutions to empower their digital marketing strategies, as well as to improve their direct channel performance,” said Felipe Bravo, Head of Roiback Digital.

About Sojern

Sojern is a leading digital marketing platform built for travel marketers. Powered by artificial intelligence and traveller intent data, Sojern provides multichannel marketing solutions to drive direct demand. 10,000 hotels, attractions, tourism boards and travel marketers rely on Sojern annually to engage and convert travellers around the world.

About Roiback

Roiback provides exceptional direct booking engine technology and services to large hotel chains and independent hotels. Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Palma de Mallorca (Spain), which is widely considered as the Silicon Valley of Travel, Roiback serves a large client base of hotels in over 50 countries. Roiback has been recognized for five years in a row as “Europe’s leading hotel Booking solutions provider” at the prestigious World Travel Awards.

