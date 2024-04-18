SpaceX Launches 23 Starlink Satellites

SpaceX launched 23 Starlink satellites into space on Thursday. According to SpaceX, the Falcon 9 rocket was launched from the Kennedy Space Center in the US state of Florida. The Falcon 9's upper stage continued carrying the 23 Starlink satellites toward low Earth orbit (LEO), SpaceX, said, adding that it will deploy them there about 65 minutes after liftoff, if all goes to plan. The Falcon 9's first stage came back to Earth about 8.5 minutes after launch as planned. It landed vertically on SpaceX's Just Read the Instructions droneship, which was stationed in the Atlantic Ocean. Source: Qatar News Agency