Speaker congratulates Jordan on Independence Day

Speaker Ahmed bin Salman Al Musallam sent congratulatory cable Jordan’s Lower House Speaker Ahmed Safadi, and Faisal Fayez, Jordanian Senate President, on the Independence Day of Jordan.

Al Musallam wished Jordan and its people further growth and prosperity.

The Speaker praised Bahraini-Jordanian ties under the leadership of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and His Majesty King Abdullah II Ibn Al Hussein of Jordan.

He noted the keenness of the Representatives' Council to promote parliamentary cooperation and coordinate stances at the regional and international parliamentary forums which serve the interests of the two kingdoms.

Al Musallam sent a similar cable to Jordanian Ambassador to Bahrain, Rami Warikat Al Adwan.

Source: Bahrain News Agency