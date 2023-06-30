St Kitts and Nevis announces extension to Citizenship by Investment Programme Sustainable Growth Fund Limited Time Offer due to unprecedented demand

Basseterre, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — International investors have been clamouring to take advantage of one of the best deals in the investment migration industry this year – St Kitts and Nevis’ Sustainable Growth Fund (SGF) Limited Time Offer (LTO) which allows investors to gain approval for alternative citizenship in the country in as little as 60 days for a reduced fee.

In December 2022, the St Kitts and Nevis Head of the Citizenship by Investment Unit (CIU), Michael Martin, announced the enactment of the updated St Kitts and Nevis Citizenship by Investment Regulations 2023, which included the introduction of the LTO for the SGF investment option effective 1 January 2023 – 30 June 2023.

On 29 June 2023, Michael Martin made the following comment regarding the LTO:

“We have received an overwhelming response and demand for our Sustainable Growth Fund investment option through the Limited Time Offer and felt that we had to extend the offering for another seven months until 31 January 2024. International investors continue to see the value of the world’s first and finest Citizenship by Investment Programme and this proves it”.

The SGF remains the quickest and easiest route to alternative citizenship in St Kitts and Nevis and now until 31 January 2024, a main applicant can acquire alternative citizenship by contributing only US$125,000 to the SGF and receiving approval in principle within 60 days of acknowledgement by the CIU of submission of their application.

Under the LTO, the minimum SGF contributions are as follows:

Single applicant – US$ 125,000

Main applicant and a spouse – US$150,000

Main applicant and up to three dependants – US$170,000

Each additional dependant under 18 – US$10,000

Each additional dependant over 18 – US$25,000

Revenue from the SGF has facilitated economic development and social upliftment in the country. The SGF is used to provide financial support to educational institutions, and medical facilities, as well as support infrastructural development, increase tourism, preserve local culture and heritage and support sustainable growth initiatives in the twin-island nation.

Discerning investors are seeing the benefits of being part of St Kitts and Nevis’ success story. Following upgrades to the CBI Regulations, the country now offers one of the most secure and best-regulated investment migration offerings in the world.

This means that international investors looking to hedge their bets in a stable and growing economy should look no further than St Kitts and Nevis.

This extension is a fantastic opportunity for investors to obtain citizenship through the LTO. This is a final extension and from 1 February 2024, the minimum SGF contribution will increase to the amounts prior to the LTO period.

The country is making sure that it has only the best to offer international entrepreneurs and families who have realised that global powerhouses are no longer illustrious investment options due to security risks. Investors want to ensure that they can safeguard their families and wealth in a global economy that has been offering nothing but uncertainty since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Smaller governments such as that of St Kitts and Nevis have found ways, through CBI, to protect themselves from global shocks, offer favourable business policies aimed at growing corporations in international markets and, by using international funds channelled to the SGF, can diversify and grow their economy to meet global needs.

St Kitts and Nevis continues to create a name for itself as a financial nexus in the Caribbean with an attractive CBI programme underpinned by a sound legal framework and robust multi-layered due diligence.

For nearly 40 years, St Kitts and Nevis has been the pioneer of the global investor immigration industry and those who recognise this are taking advantage of the LTO.

St Kitts and Nevis continues to create a name for itself as a financial nexus in the Caribbean with an attractive CBI programme underpinned by a sound legal framework and robust multi-layered due diligence.

For nearly 40 years, St Kitts and Nevis has been the pioneer of the global investor immigration industry and those who recognise this are taking advantage of the LTO.

Chantal Mabanga Government of St. Kitts and Nevis +44 (0) 207 318 4343 chantal.mabanga@ csglobalpartners.com

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 8867177