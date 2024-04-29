Stunning Conclusion for ISSF Final Olympic Qualification Championship Shotgun

Doha: April 28 - Swedish Marcus Svensson won the gold medal in the Skeet Men competition, at the conclusion of the ISSF Final Olympic Qualification Championship Shotgun, which was held at the Lusail Shooting Ranges Complex and qualifies for the 2024 Summer Olympics, while Chile's Francisca Crovetto won the women's gold medal. The competitions on the final day of the tournament were strong and exciting and saw the participation of 207 male and female shooters - 136 male and 71 female shooters - in the fifth and final round, with the 6 best male and 6 female shooters qualifying for the final round. Swedish Marcus Svensson won the gold medal in the skeet competition after coming first with a score of 55 plates, ahead of Estonia's Peter Juerisson, who came second and won the silver medal with 53 plates, while the Kazakh player Eduard Yechshenko came third and won the bronze medal with 44 plates. The second and third-place holders would qualify for the Paris Olympics due to the first-place holder having previousl y obtained a qualifying card. In the women's category, competitions between the top 6 shooters in the final round saw a tie between the first and second-place players with a score of 54 plates. A tie-breaking round was resorted to, which resulted in Chile's Francisca Crovetto winning the gold medal in the skeet competition, leaving the runner-up position to the Indian Chauhan Maheshwari, while China's Jiang Yiting came third place with 45 dishes. The second-placed Indian Chauhan Maheshwari, and the fourth-placed Swedish Victoria Larsson, received qualification cards for the Paris Olympics, due to the first- and third-placed having previously obtained two qualifying cards. At the conclusion of the competitions, President of the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Luciano Rossi and President of the Qatar Shooting and Archery Association, Dr. Mishaal Ibrahim Al Nasr crowned the winners of the first three places, and honored all the technical committee staff and referees of the tournament, bringing the curtain down on the ISSF Final Olympic Qualification Championship Shotgun in Doha. In remarks to Qatar News Agency , Al Nasr said that the ISSF Final Olympic Qualification Championship Shotgun was very strong and saw record participation by shooters from various countries of the world compared to the rest of the tournaments, as it is the last qualifying tournament for the Olympics. The President of the Qatari Federation pointed out that the skeet competitions today were fierce for sixth place, which enables the holder to enter the final round, as 12 shooters competed for sixth place and the best prevailed. Regarding the Qatari participation, he explained that the Qatari shooters performed well in the tournament, but were not lucky to reach the podium, expressing his hope that they will achieve the best in the upcoming participations. The President of the Qatari Federation pointed out that Qatar's shooting had achieved two tickets to the Paris Olympics in previous participations, with an additional tic ket for the Tokyo Olympics, saying that the federation aspires to achieve positive results in the Olympics. Concluding his remarks, Dr. Mishaal Ibrahim Al Nasr thanked Qatar's wise leadership for making Doha the capital for hosting world championships, as well as HE President of the Qatari Olympic Committee Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al-Thani for his support for shooters and the Qatar Shooting and Archery Association. In his remarks to QNA, President of the Egyptian and African Shooting Sport Federation Major General Hazem Hosny praised Qatar's distinguished organization of the tournament, stressing that the State of Qatar has a long history of hosting major sporting events, perhaps the most prominent of which is the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, as Qatar has demonstrated its ability to host such events with great success and has dazzled the world. Hosny said that various factors contributed to the tournament's success, namely the good hosting and praise from the shooters and participating countries by providing all means and amenities to achieve the best results. He indicated that the record number of participants from the elite of world champions contributed to the distinction of the tournament from a technical standpoint. Source: Qatar News Agency