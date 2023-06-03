Sudan.. Clashes in strategic locations in Khartoum, and the lack of bread

Clashes renewed today, Saturday, in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, amid the deterioration of the humanitarian and economic situation in the country, and the blockage of the political horizon.Western media reported that the clashes were violently rene…

Clashes renewed today, Saturday, in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, amid the deterioration of the humanitarian and economic situation in the country, and the blockage of the political horizon.

Western media reported that the clashes were violently renewed this morning in the old Omdurman area on Streets 40 and Al-Morada, which witnessed violent explosions, the use of heavy weapons, and a heavy exchange of fire between the two parties.

They explained: "The clashes included a group of strategic sites, including the National Authority for Radio and the official Sudanese TV, in addition to the buildings of the Omdurman local police headquarters, and it is an area adjacent to a number of hospitals and vital densely populated neighborhoods."

They indicated that successive explosions were heard in the center and south of the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, and some neighborhoods and roads, especially Al-Ghaba Street and the industrial area, where battles are renewed on a daily basis.

A reconnaissance aircraft of the Sudanese army was also recorded in the Omdurman area.

On the human level, the living situation is witnessing a continuous deterioration due to a lack of food and essential needs with an acute scarcity of bread, while there is still a weakness in the medical service and health care for patients, especially those with chronic diseases such as diabetes and high blood pressure, in addition to the suffering of cancer patients and dialysis patients worsening day after day.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency