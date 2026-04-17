Sultan Qaboos Library Opens at ISESCO Headquarters in Rabat

Rabat: The Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ISESCO), in partnership with the Sultanate of Oman, has inaugurated the Sultan Qaboos Library at its headquarters in Rabat. The library is designed to serve as a resourceful hub for the academic community and aims to enrich the educational landscape of the Islamic world. According to Qatar News Agency, the library houses a collection of print and digital resources, including books, periodicals, a remotely accessible digital library, and a multilingual search portal. This initiative is intended to provide valuable resources to researchers, academics, students, universities, and research centers. Director-General of ISESCO Dr. Salim bin Mohammed Al Malik emphasized that the library is ISESCO's contribution to the Islamic world at a time when the status of books has diminished. The library stands as a testament to the organization's commitment to fostering knowledge and cultural exchange within the community.