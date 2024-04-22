Sustainable Development Minister participates in roundtable session

Washington, Noor bint Ali Al Khulaif, Minister of Sustainable Development and Chief Executive of the Bahrain Economic Development Board, participated in a roundtable session organised by the American Chamber of Commerce. The roundtable was attended by Khalid Ibrahim Humaidan, the Governor of the Central Bank of Bahrain, and Shaikh Abdullah bin Rashid Al Khalifa, Bahrain's Ambassador to the United States of America and high-level representatives from the US business sector. The meeting came on the sidelines of the minister and Governor's participation in the IMF and World Bank Spring Meetings held in Washington. The event aimed to enhance the existing cooperation and trade exchange between Bahrain and the United States to expand business opportunities between the two countries to achieve common goals and aspirations. The Minister highlighted the ongoing initiatives, programmes, and plans of Bahrain aimed at developing its high potential sectors and attracting investments. She emphasised that the implementa tion of projects and strategies, aligned with the objectives of the Economic Recovery Plan, will play a crucial role in achieving sustainable economic growth. Steve Lutes, the Vice President of Middle East Affairs at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, lauded the mutual trade relations between Bahrain and the United States. He emphasised that the Chamber is looking forward to introducing more American innovations and modern technologies to cater to Bahrain's economic diversification opportunities and growth strategy. Present at the roundtable were Khush Choksi, the Senior Vice President of International Relations at the US Chamber of Commerce, members of the Chamber, and representatives of private investors such as Bechtel, Citibank, PepsiCo, Climate AI, DLA Piper, Formula Hydrogen, Utopia, GE Vernova and Ignite Power. Source: Bahrain News Agency