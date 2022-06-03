SustainableIT.org Announces New Leadership Amid Official Launch

Global IT sustainability nonprofit to be led by former IDC VP, names new board members from multiple Fortune 500 companies

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SustainableIT.org , the new nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing global sustainability through technology leadership, today announced its new executive director and additional board members, following its successful inaugural board meeting May 24 in New York.

SustainableIT.org is proud to name Kath Marston as its Executive Director and General Manager. Marston brings leadership development experience gained from serving as Group Vice President, Client Experience/Operations for IDC’s CIO Executive Council, having overseen a community of leading Chief Information Officers (CIOs) and top technologists across global organizations.

“I am extremely excited to lead this powerful agenda. Technology leaders can have a critical impact on global sustainability efforts, and our commitment to galvanizing these leaders to act is vital for the prosperity of businesses, humanity, and the entire planet,” Marston said.

Additionally, SustainableIT.org voted in seven members to its board of directors. Composed of influential CIOs, CTOs, and other CXOs from around the world.

SustainableIT.org’s newest board members are:

They join existing board members:

On June 8th, SustainableIT.org will host its European launch in Paris to raise awareness and drive critical mandates forward at a global scale. Its next board meeting and executive summit will be held at the Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA, on August 15th where multiple SustainableIT.org board members will accept CIO 100 Awards shortly thereafter.

Companies are increasingly committing to maximizing sustainability within their operations, and most companies will have developed a roadmap and formally pledged to make sustainability a corporate-wide goal by 2025*, according to research from IDC . They will fulfill these pledges by using the latest tools and software to monitor and reduce power consumption, which makes a set of sustainability standards for the IT field all the more urgent to establish.

By uniting IT leaders and experts from around the world to define best practices and standard metrics for the United Nations’ three pillars of sustainability, SustainableIT.org is committed to driving transparency and progress toward a sustainable future.

“Our objective is to expand global awareness through a dedicated community of worldwide thought leaders, create education and positive awareness actions, measurable improvement in terms of sustainability management and improvement across technology executives,” Marston said. “Our passion is to inspire and make a better world for the next generation and generations to come.”

About SustainableIT.org

SustainableIT.org is a nonprofit organization focused on advancing global sustainability through technology leadership. Our mission is to define sustainable transformation programs by industry, author best practices and frameworks, set standards and certifications, provide education and training, and raise awareness for environmental and societal programs that make our organizations and the world sustainable for generations to come. Follow us on LinkedIn .

Delphix formed SustainableIT.org as a nonstock and nonprofit organization alongside CIOs from leading organizations around the world. SustainableIT.org is initially funded by Delphix (as founder and technical advisor) and by revenue generated from underwriters, alliances partnerships, event sponsorships and other program sponsors, such as research partners. Delphix support will be governed by a Business Management Agreement between Delphix and SustainableIT.org.

Source: *IDC FutureScape: Worldwide Sustainability 2022 Predictions – Oct. 2021

