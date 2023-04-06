Syria appreciates humanitarian initiatives of Belarus towards Syrian people, Ambassador

Syrian Ambassador to Belarus, Mohammad al-Omrani, said Syria highly appreciates the humanitarian initiatives of Belarus towards the Syrian people which show the noble spirit of the Belarussian people and leadership.Omrani, meeting Assistant to Defense …

Omrani, meeting Assistant to Defense Minister of Belarus, Valery Revenko, described as strong and historic the relations between Syria and Belarus, stressing Syria’s willingness to boost these relations in the face of common challenges.

He handed Mr. Revenko a message of appreciation and thanks sent by Minister of Defense Ali Mahmoud Abbas to his Belarussian counterpart Viktor Khrenin on the humanitarian aid extended by the Belarusian military medical team to the earthquake-affected people in Aleppo.

Revenko, for his part, said that the earthquake that hit Syria on Feb. 6th has also struck the hearts of the leadership and people of Belarus, as the Belarussian leadership issued orders to extend the immediate aid to those affected by the Earthquake.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency