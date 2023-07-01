Syria condemns killing of Nahel M by French police

Syria strongly condemned the cold-blooded and deliberate murder of the teenager Nahel M, a 17-year-old boy, in a suburb of Paris by the French police, a source at Foreign and Expatriates Ministry said Saturday.“Syria joins those who advocate an end to …

Syria strongly condemned the cold-blooded and deliberate murder of the teenager Nahel M, a 17-year-old boy, in a suburb of Paris by the French police, a source at Foreign and Expatriates Ministry said Saturday.

“Syria joins those who advocate an end to racist behaviours that are rooted in the French authorities, mainly targeting members of the communities,” the source noted.

This crime reflects the racist colonial mentality, which belies the French government’s claimed values of equality and non-discrimination, the source indicated.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency