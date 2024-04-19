Syria condemns US veto on Palestine’s full UN membership

Syria condemned the use of US the veto at the UN Security Council (UNSC) against the draft resolution which was introduced by Algeria to grant Palestine its full UN membership. The US obstruction of the Security Council from assuming its historical responsibility to support the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people represents another disgrace added to its long record of undermining the foundations of collective international action and ,its blind bias in favor of the Israeli occupation entity , and a proof of its political hypocrisy through its selective dealing with the implementation of Security Council resolutions, all of which emphasize the necessity of fulfilling the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, the Foreign and Expatriates Ministry said in a statement. 'Majority of the Member states have vetoed in favour of the draft resolution as this clearly reflected their position on the side of the world's conscience and their duty to lift the historical injustice to which the Palestinian pe ople had been subjected over 70 years,' the ministry added. The ministry said that Syria emphasizes that preventing the establishment of an independent, sovereign Palestinian state on Palestinian territory will only contribute to prolonging the state of insecurity and stability in the Middle East region, which originally resulted from the Israeli entity's continued occupation of Arab lands and its practice of the most heinous crimes of aggression against its peoples Source: Syrian Arab News Agency