Syria discusses enhancing health cooperation with Bahrain, Sultanate of Oman

Syria, Bahrain and Sultanate of Oman discussed on Sunday ways to boost health cooperation between the three countries, on the sidelines of the 76th World Health Assembly.

That was during a meeting which brought together Health Minister, Dr. Hasan al-Ghobash, Bahraini Health Minister Dr. Jalila bint al-Sayed Jawad Hassan, and Omani Health Minister, Dr. Hilal al-Sabti

The three ministers underlined the necessity of intensifying joint health cooperation, exchanging scientific and practical experiences, and they reviewed issues related to health developments at the regional and global levels.

Dr. al-Ghobash thanked the two countries for their humanitarian stance and for providing aid during the earthquake disaster.

He underlined the necessity of coordination and cooperation to improve the quality of health services provided to citizens, and to achieve a comprehensive health coverage.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency