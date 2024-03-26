Syria, ILO discuss situation of Syrian Arab workers in occupied Syrian Golan

Damascus, The situation of Syrian Arab workers in the occupied Syrian Golan was the main point of discussion during a meeting Monday that brought together Minister of Social Affairs and Labor, Louai Imad al-Din Al-Munajjid and Head of the Policy Department at the International Labor Organization (ILO), Frank Hagemann. During the meeting, the report of the ILO Director-General on the situation of workers of the occupied Arab territories for this year was presented. Minister al-Munajjid stressed that the report clearly revealed all the practices of the Israeli occupation authorities in the occupied Syrian Arab Golan, which are considered a flagrant violation of international labor conventions and human rights conventions, and the resolution of the General Conference of the International Labor Organization, related to condemning discrimination and violating union freedoms in the occupied Arab territories. Minister al-Munajjid renewed Syria's condemnation of the Israeli occupation entity's continued violation of international labor agreements and the resolutions of the organization's General Conference, and its insistence on adopting racist policies and discriminatory measures. Minister al-Munajjid highlighted the great efforts made by the Director General in preparing annual reports on the conditions of workers in the occupied Arab territories, stressing the necessity of working on the basis of these reports to protect workers' rights and develop executive procedures for their recommendations. For his part, Hagemann underlined the importance of meeting with representatives of the three parties, the government, employers and workers, to hear their point of view in order to include and clarify it in the annual report of the Director-General of the International Labor Organization, so that it can be discussed at the International Labor Conference. He called for benefiting from the report to highlight the conditions of workers and the difficulties they face and the abuses committed against them. He also called on the international community to take more meaningful measures for Syrian workers to access their rights in the occupied territories. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency