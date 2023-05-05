Syria, Indonesia hold discussions for cooperation in the field of energy

The Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources of Indonesia, Arvin Tasrif, discussed with the Syrian Ambassador in Jakarta, Abdel Moneim Annan, ways to develop the bilateral cooperation between the two countries in the energy field.Tasrif expressed his r…

The Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources of Indonesia, Arvin Tasrif, discussed with the Syrian Ambassador in Jakarta, Abdel Moneim Annan, ways to develop the bilateral cooperation between the two countries in the energy field.

Tasrif expressed his readiness to visit Syria at the head of a high-ranking delegation in order to discuss aspects of cooperation and development of relations between the two countries in the field of energy, including oil production and excavations, spare parts and rehabilitation of the oil sector’s infrastructure after it was destroyed by terrorists.

In turn, Ambassador Annan gave a presentation on the incentives offered by the Syrian government to investors in the energy sector.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency