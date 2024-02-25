Syria participants in Arab meeting of educational measurement and evaluation institutions

Tunis, During its participation in the first meeting of heads of educational measurement and evaluation institutions in Arab countries, which was held in Tunis, the Syrian delegation gave a presentation on the experience of the Ministry of Education in the areas of evaluating educational curricula and building tests. The delegation, which was headed by the Director of the Center for Educational Measurement and Evaluation in the Ministry of Education, Dr. Ramadan Darwish, presented during the meeting the educational projects implemented in the Category 'B' curriculum, enabling education, and evaluating the questions of the basic and secondary education certificate exams and analyzing their results. During the meeting called for by the Arab Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization (ALECSO), it was agreed to establish an Arab network for measurement and evaluation that would work to unify terminology, exchange experiences and information in this field, and build a unified Arab test similar to internat ional tests. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency