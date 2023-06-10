Syria participates at Festival of Embassies – Food & Culture 2023, Prague

The activities of the 8th Festival of Embassies – Food & Culture 2023 began in Prague on Saturday with participation of Syria.The festival is organized by Prague and foreign embassies and consulates accredited in the Czech Republic under the slogan “C…

The activities of the 8th Festival of Embassies – Food & Culture 2023 began in Prague on Saturday with participation of Syria.

The festival is organized by Prague and foreign embassies and consulates accredited in the Czech Republic under the slogan “Culture and food unite peoples”.

It is an event presenting the culture and gastronomy of countries around the world.

The Syrian Embassy stand at the festival presents the cultural on Syria, including the textile and food industries, tourist and heritage places in addition to food dishes and sweets which are well known in Syria.

Embassies of 52 countries, including several Arab countries, took part in the festival.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency