Syria participates in Arab Charity Bazaar in Tokyo

The Embassy of Syrian Arab Republic in Tokyo participated in Arab Charity Bazaar, which was held by the Association of Ambassadors’ Wives and Heads of Arab Missions in Japan on Saturday, in addition to sixteen Arab diplomatic missions.

The Syrian pavilion witnessed a remarkable turnout from Japanese visitors and Arab and foreign communities as they expressed their pleasure with Syrian participation, and with getting acquainted with the different Syrian products and foods.

harge d’Affaires of the Syrian Embassy in Tokyo, Mohammed Najib Elji, underlined the importance of participating in the bazaar, as it offers an opportunity to inform the Japanese people and foreigners residing in Japan with the Syrian civilization and culture, and the value of Syrian products and handicrafts .

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency