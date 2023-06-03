Syria participates in Executive Council of the ( ALECSO) in Tunisia

The 119th regular session of the Executive Council of the Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization (ALECSO) kicked off on Saturday in the Tunisian capital of Tunis, with the participation of Syria.The participants discussed issues …

The 119th regular session of the Executive Council of the Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization (ALECSO) kicked off on Saturday in the Tunisian capital of Tunis, with the participation of Syria.

The participants discussed issues related to the dangers that threaten Jerusalem, the educational, cultural and scientific conditions in Palestine, the reports of the international conference on the future of education, culture and science organizations in the 21st century, the preparation of the draft strategic plan for partnerships, and the diversification of the organization’s self-financing sources.

The participants also discussed the report of preparing a draft plan to enhance the role of media and marketing for the organization, in addition to the proposal of Saudi Arabia to launch the ALECSO Forum for Business and Partnerships, the Arab Observatory for Translation project, and the date and place of the upcoming 120th regular session of the Executive Council.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency