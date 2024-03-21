Syria strongly condemns blatant U.S. interference in Cuban internal affairs,calls on the Int’l community to lift the blockade

Damascus, Syria has strongly condemned the blatant U.S. interference in the internal affairs of the Republic of Cuba and rejected the American provocative approach, distortion of facts and accusations against the Cuban government. We strongly condemn the flagrant US interference in the internal affairs of the Republic of Cuba, and reject Washington's approach based on instigation, distortion of facts and launching accusations against Cuban government to destabilize, Foreign and Expatriates Ministry stated in a statement today. The statement added that Washington has taken advantage of the difficult economic conditions that Cuba is experiencing, while it is the main cause of these conditions as a result of its immoral policies in imposing illegal sanctions on Cuba, which led to a suffocating financial, trade and economic blockade, which has been going on for more than 64 years. The Ministry confirmed Syria's support for the urgent precautionary measures taken by the Cuban government to find solutions to the economic suffering faced by the people through positive initiatives. If Washington was concerned for the Cuban people, it would immediately have lifted the blockade on them, allowed freedom of navigation to Cuban ports and the arrival of oil derivatives, and lifted the financial embargo on Cuban banks to import the materials needed by the Cuban people, the Ministry said. The foreign ministry reiterated Syria's stand by the Republic of Cuba in facing the challenges it faces, and its condemnation of the sanctions and the inhumane American blockade on Cuba and other countries, calling on the international community to shoulder its responsibilities by working to lift this blockade and provide the Cuban people with their basic needs and enable them to achieve the sustainable development they need. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency